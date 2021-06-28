The Hu announce 28-date North American tour

Rising stars of Mongolian metal The Hu have announced a North American tour for later this year. The tour will take in 28 shows, kicking off in Indianapolis on September 9 and climaxing in Los Angeles at the end of October. Ticket details are available from the The Hu's website.

The newly announced shows are in addition to four shows as support on Halestorm's 2021 US tour, and a set of festival appearances at Rocklahoma, Blue Ridge Rock Festival, Inkcarceration, Louder Than Life, Austin City Limits and Outside Lands. Full dates below.

Last week The Hu confirmed that they'd contributed a cover of Metallica's Through The Never to The Metallica Blacklist, a huge, 53-artist Metallica charity tribute album featuring artists such as Ghost, Corey Taylor, Miley Cyrus (with Elton John), St. Vincent, Biffy Clyro, Idles, Dave Gahan, Weezer, Chase & Status, White Reaper, The Chats and many more. The Hu's previously released cover of Metallica's Sad But True is not included on the album.

The Hu are currently recording the follow-up to debut album The Gereg in Mongolia.

Sep 01: Lewiston Aert Park, NY (supporting Halestorm)

Sep 03: Pryor Rocklahoma Festival, OK*

Sop 03: Bonner Springs Azura Ampitheater, KS (supporting Halestorm)

Sep 04: Camdenton Ozarks Ampitheater, MO (supporting Halestorm)

Sep 08: Ashville Thomas Wolfe Memorial, NC (supporting Halestorm)

Sep 09: Danville Blue Ridge Rock Festival, VA*

Sep 10: Mansfield Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival, OH*

Sep 16: Asbury Park The Stone Pony, NJ

Sep 17: Munhall Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall, PA

Sep 18: New York Irving Plaza, NY

Sep 21: Boston Paradise Rock Club, MA

Sep 22: New Haven Toad's Place, CT

Sep 25: Morgantown Metropolitan Theatre, WV

Sep 26: Louisville Louder Than Life Festival, KY*

Sep 30: Houston House of Blues, TX

Oct 01: Dallas The Hifi, TX

Oct 02: Austin City Limits, TX*

Oct 04: Atlanta Variety Playhouse, GA

Oct 05: Pensacola Vinyl Music Hall, FL

Oct 06: New Orleans Republic, LA

Oct 09: Austin City Limits, TX*

Oct 12: Flint The Machine Shop, MI

Oct 13: Chicago Park West, IL

Oct 14: Minneapolis Varsity Theater, MN

Oct 15: Milwaukee The Rave II, WI

Oct 16: Des Moines Wooly's, IA

Oct 18: Boulder Theater, CO

Oct 19: Denver Ogden Theatre, CO

Oct 20: Salt Lake City The Complex, UT

Oct 21: Garden City Revolution Concert House, ID

Oct 23: Calgary University of Calgary, AB

Oct 24: Edmonton The Midway Bar, AB

Oct 26: Vancouver The Commodore Ballroom, BC

Oct 27: Seattle The Showbox, WA

Oct 29: San Francisco Outside Lands, CA*

Oct 31: Los Angeles El Rey Theatre, CA

* = Festival Performance