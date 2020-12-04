The Hu release spectacular Mongolian language cover of Metallica's Sad But True

Mongolian rockers The Hu have released a cover of Metallica's Sad But True.

The Hu's version of Sad But True retains the original's melody, but spins traditional Mongolian instruments and a Mongolian language vocal into the mix, and even features the band's traditional "Hu! Hu! Hu!" chant.

The video ramps up the epic nature of the enterprise, with great storms raging and fires blazing and sparks flying and a message that may or may not be something about the nature of futility and water being more precious than gold. Either way, it's truly spectacular.

"Metallica has been a huge influence and inspiration for us as music fans and musicians," says Gala, throat singer and Morin Khuur player. "We admire their 40 years of relentless touring and the timeless, unique music they have created. It is a great honour to show them our respect and gratitude by recording a version of Sad But True in our language and in the style of The Hu."

In 2019, The Hu told Classic Rock about the songs that inspired them, and included another Metallica song among their choices. "Nothing Else Matters is a melodic song, but it has real power behind it," said Gala. "I love a lot of Metallica's songs, but the way James Hetfield sings this, I actually feel like it relates to my soul."

The Hu's cover of Nothing Else Matters is the first release to be taken from The Best Of Better Noise Music: 15 Years Of Rock, a series featuring cover versions of songs from the Better Noise Music label. Other acts on the label include Five Finger Death Punch, Motley Crue, Papa Roach, From Ashes To New and All That Remains.

In July the band released a film documenting their journey so far. The Hu: The Road To The Gereg looks back at the making of the band's debut album The Gereg.

The film features previously unseen behind-the-scenes footage from life on tour, plus video sets and live performances. It also includes input from the band's collaborators, plus sections on Mongolian culture and the The Hu's unique customised traditional instruments.