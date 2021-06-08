Slipknot, Rob Zombie, Limp Bizkit to headline Rocklahoma 2021

Slipknot, Rob Zombie and Limp Bizkit are the headline attractions at this year’s Rocklahoma festival, to be held over America’s Labor Day Weekend, September 3,4 and 5.

For Slipknot, the annual Oklahoma event takes place just before they unleash their own bespoke Knotfest roadshow across America, and Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan has declared himself more than ready.



“Cannot wait until we play Labor Day Weekend in Pryor, Oklahoma,” he says. “Our first time at a festival is always very special. We all know that this will be one of those days. See you all soon. Stay (sic).“

Other artists bound for Rocklahoma in September include - deep breath - Chevelle, Halestorm, Anthrax, Falling in Reverse, Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals Perform A Vulgar Display Of Pantera, Sevendust, The Hu, Motionless In White, Pop Evil, Badflower, Grandson, Jelly Roll, Candlebox, Puddle Of Mudd, Andrew W.K., Knocked loose, Tremonti, John 5 And The Creatures, Ayron Jones, All Good Things, Light The Torch, Zero 9:36, Bones UK, Butcher Babies, George Lynch & The Electric Freedom, Diamante, Austin Meade and more.

(Image credit: Danny Wimmer)

Passes go on sale at early bird pricing on Friday, June 11 at 10:00 AM CT and will increase to phase 2 pricing on Friday, June 18 at 5:00 PM CT. Payment plan options are also available, allowing purchasers to split the cost into monthly payments. Fans are encouraged to buy early and save.