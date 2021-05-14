Metallica, Nine Inch Nails, Korn and more announced for Louder Than Life

Organisers of the annual Louder Than Life festival in Louisville, Kentucky, have announced that the festival will return this September.

"DWP has always considered Louisville home," says promotor Danny Wimmer, "so to be able to bring America's Biggest Rock Festival back in 2021 means everything to us. After a year filled with challenge after challenge, we worked incredibly hard to curate a lineup worth the wait for our fans.

“Weather got in the way of Nine Inch Nails in 2018, the pandemic derailed our plans for two big Metallica sets in 2020 – so to have them both back for 2021, along with Korn and the rest of this incredible lineup over four days, that’s the kind of ‘new normal’ that we’re all looking forward to."

Metallica will headline the festival twice. Their first performance will be on Friday September 24, and they'll also bring the festival to a close on Sunday 26. Korn will headline the first night, on the 23rd, with Nine Inch Nails will do the same on the 25th.

Other bands lined up for the four days event include Judas Priest, Snoop Dogg, Jane’s Addiction, Staind, Rise Against, Mudvayne, Cypress Hill, Machine Gun Kelly, Anthrax, Gojira, Ghostemane, Seether, Pennywise, Beartooth, The Distillers, Killswitch Engage and many more.

Single day and weekend general admission and VIP passes for Louder Than Life are on sale now.