The Gentle Storm tease India video

Arjen Lucassen is seen in a colourful exotic outfit in the video for The Gentle Storm track Shores Of India, to be launched next week.

He and collaborator Anneke van Giersbergen both appear in the teaser clip below.

It’s taken from their album The Diary, which includes a set of tracks recorded twice in “gentle” and “storm” variants.

Lucassen said last week in a Prog video premiere: “I asked the fans on Facebook, ‘What would you guys want to hear from me next?’” That led to the concept: “Why don’t I split it up – do 10 songs in two completely different versions?”

A stream of Shores Of India (Gentle Version) was launched earlier this month. The Diary is released on March 23 via InsideOut and it’s available to pre-order in a variety of bundles via Lucassen and van Giersbergen’s websites. The Gentle Storm play their debut show in the Netherlands on March 26 with Lucassen – although he won’t be in the lineup for the band’s live dates in the UK in April:

Apr 23: London Garage

Apr 24: Leicester Musician

Apr 25: Manchester Roadhouse

The Diary tracklist