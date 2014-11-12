Lucassen to play live with The Gentle Storm

Arjen Lucassen will make a guest appearance with Anneke van Giersbergen and the band he put together to tour their Gentle Storm album The Diary.

The collaborative title will be launched via InsideOut next year, but Ayreon mastermind Lucassen, who insists his touring days are behind him, won’t hit the road in support of the title.

However, van Giersbergen reports: “I will be touring in support of the upcoming album until the end of next year. The album release show in Amsterdam on March 26 is the only date where Arjen will make a special appearance on stage.”

Three further dates have been confirmed, all in the Netherlands, with many more to follow. Lucassen recently unveiled the cover art for The Diary and hailed artist Alexandra V Bach for exceeding his expectations.

Mar 26: Amsterdam, Nelkweg

Mar 28: Itervort, Rock Itervoort Festival

Apr 03: Zwolle, Hedon

Apr 11: Den Haag, Paard van Torje