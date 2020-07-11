The Flaming Lips release video for Dinosaurs On The Mountain

The Flaming Lips have released a video for Dinosaurs On The Mountain. The song is taken from the band's upcoming new album American Head, which will be released through Bella Union on September 11. You can watch the video in full below.

“Even though The Flaming Lips are from Oklahoma we never thought of ourselves as an American band," explains frontman Wayne Coyne. "I know growing up (when I was like six or seven years old) in Oklahoma I was never influenced by, or was very aware of any musicians from Oklahoma. We mostly listened to the Beatles and my mother loved Tom Jones (this is in the 60’s)... it wasn’t till I was about 10 or 11 that my older brothers would know a few of the local musician dudes.

"So... for most of our musical life we’ve kind of thought of ourselves as coming from ‘Earth’... not really caring where we were actually from. So for the first time in our musical life we began to think of ourselves as ‘AN AMERICAN BAND’… telling ourselves that it would be our identity for our next creative adventure. We had become a seven-piece ensemble and were beginning to feel more and more of a kinship with groups that have a lot of members in them. We started to think of classic American bands like The Grateful Dead and Parliament-Funkadelic and how maybe we could embrace this new vibe."

The album will include the previously released single Flowers Of Neptune 6, and My Religion Is You. American Head will include a total of 13 tracks, with God And The Policeman featuring a guest appearance from country star Kasey Musgraves.