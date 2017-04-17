The Fierce And The Dead release Palm Trees lyric video

The Fierce And The Dead have released a lyric video for their track Palm Trees exclusively with Prog.

The song appears on the London-based outfit’s upcoming live mini-album titled Field Recordings, which was recorded at last year’s Ramblin’ Man Fair at Mote Park in Maidstone, Kent. It’ll be released on April 28.

The album features two previously unreleased songs which the band say “may or may not” be included on their next album, which is currently in production.

Guitarist Matt Stevens says: “The Fierce And The Dead is all about the live experience and this recording from Ramblin’ Man really captures that.”

Bassist Kev Feazey adds: “It was an honour to be asked to play on the same bill as some legendary acts. As a band we started out in tiny cramped venues so having the opportunity to play our noisy weird music to an appreciative audience on a big stage is both surreal and excellent.”

Field Recordings is available for pre-order via Bad Elephant Music in a variety of bundles. The Fierce And The Dead also have three live appearances lined up for later this year.

See the tour dates, along with album artwork and tracklist below.

The Fierce And The Dead Field Recordings tracklist

Magnet In Your Face Ark Dancing Robots Verbose Palm Trees 666…6

May 07: Gettysburg RoSFest, PA

Aug 26: Faversham New Day Festival, UK

Nov 18: Hafan Y Mo HRH Prog 6, UK

The Fierce And The Dead: Four Go Wild In The Country