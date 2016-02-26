Trending

The Fierce And The Dead premiere Chief video

By Prog  

The Fierce And The Dead have premiered their studio video for Chief with Prog.

The rehearsal track appears as bonus content on the vinyl edition of last year’s well-received Magnet EP, which is set for launch on March 18.

TFATD say: “It was unquestionable that this record needed to see a vinyl release at some point. Crate Digger Records and the band worked together to create a package that further expanded upon the original release.

“The first was to add the rehearsal recording of Chief – a perfect way to close the record. The next was the biggest undertaking: TFATD brought in close friend Mark Buckingham, acclaimed artist with credits with Marvel, DC and Neil Gaiman, to create an original piece of art to be printed on the B-side of the record.

“The artwork features images of the band with subject matter taken from the songs and follows the record round in a circle meeting back up at the start creating an endless feel.”

Just 500 copies will be pressed, available for pre-order now.

The Fierce And The Dead Magnet tracklist

  1. Magnet In Your Face
  2. Palm Trees
  3. Flint
  4. Part 6 (The Eighth Circuit)
  5. Chief (exclusive to vinyl)

