The Ever Living premiere Geometric Sleep video

London quartet The Ever Living are premiering the video for their track ‘Geometric Sleep’ exclusively with TeamRock.

The song is taken from the band’s self-titled EP, which was released earlier this month. Fans of Stanley Kubrick may recognise some of the images in the video for this particular track.

Says vocalist and keyboardist Chris Bevan Lee: “We had a few ideas for the Geometric Sleep video but the one you see, using footage from 2001: A Space Odyssey, was essentially our reference for doing something similar ourselves. Over time, we realised that it did exactly the job we wanted it to so there was no point reinventing the wheel. Our style and the length of our songs meant that seeing the video on television was always going to be out of the question, so we used the opportunity to repurpose something that already existed.

“We’re living in a remix culture and the tried and tested formula for music videos is stale,” he adds. “A video should service the music, not massage the ego. Audiences these days aren’t sat in front of a television watching what one music channel puts in front of them all day, but instead making their own selections and listening on YouTube – it means bands can experiment and take risks.”

