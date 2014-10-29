The Enid confirm Union Chapel show

The Enid will end their 2015 UK theatre tour with a special appearance at London’s Union Chapel on March 31, they’ve confirmed.

The seven-date trip follows the launch of classical album The Bridge – one of two releases planned for 2015. The band have vowed to deliver “seamless” theatrical performances and to “set the bar high for all other progressive bands who wish to push boundaries with their live shows.”

Tickets for the Union Chapel concert go on sale at noon today (October 29). Tickets for the rest of the tour are already available.

The Enid just released First Light, a surprise album that contains sneak previews of The Bridge plus Reset, the working title for the follow-up to acclaimed 2012 work Invicta.

Frontman Joe Payne tells Prog: “The response has been overwhelming. I was worried at first – with Invicta, and Journey’s End before that, us ‘new generation’ members felt some pressure to protect the heritage aspect of The Enid’s work, particularly the instrumental foreground.

“With listeners becoming more comfortable with the new vocal direction, I really went for it this time. First Light really shows some balls, and I guess the most surprising thing is that some people already refer to it as a solid album rather than just an interim.

“It’s a realistic taste of what we’ll be producing next year, so we couldn’t be happier with the response. Prepare for more balls bouncing than have ever been bounced before!”

Jan 24: Tring Court Theatre

Jan 30: Tavistock Wharf

Jan 31: Southampton Hanger Farm Arts Centre

Feb 21: Gloucester Guildhall

Mar 06: Leeds Holy Trinity Church

Mar 07: Glasgow Websters Theatre

Mar 31: London Union Chapel