The Enid detail surprise album

The Enid have confirmed the release of a surprise album in October – and only 1000 copies will be made available.

First Light will include two tracks from their previously announced pair of 2015 albums, one from the follow-up to acclaimed 2012 title Invicta, and one from former mainman Robert John Godfrey’s operatic collaboration with frontman Joe Payne.

The package will also include their reinterpretation of Barclay James Harvest track Mockingbird, plus “surprises” from the band’s current lineup.

Payne says: “The only place you can get the album is on TheEnid.co.uk. It will not be available for download, or for streaming on Spotify or any of those silly services that exploit bands. If you want it, you will have to buy it.”

Those who order the digipak before September 21 will be credited in the sleeve notes.

The Enid appear at the HRH Prog 3 festival in North Wales next March.