The Enid announce 50th anniversary tour dates

Symphonic prog legends The Enid have announced a European tour to celebrate the band's 50th anniversary.

The dates will see the band perform with two guitarists for the first time since 1980 with the recent introduction of virtuoso guitarist, Alfredo Randazzo, and renowned bassist and keyboardist, Tim Harries, who join founder Robert John Godfrey, longstanding guitarist Jason Ducker and drummer Karl Thompson.

"I did not expect to still be alive but here I am," exclaims Godfrey.

The run of dates, under the banner 50 Years Of Music Making, includes an appearance at Italy's popular 2Days Prog + 1 festival in September and a show at London's 229 venue in October, promoted by the London Prog Gigs group.

“Having promoted The Enid way back in my Uni days I was delighted to welcome them at the London Prog Gigs A Sunday In September event last year, and I’m even more pleased to now promote their flagship 50th anniversary show in London on 20th October," says London Prog Gigs promoter Chris Parkins. "This will be an all-seated show at the larger of the modern and comfortable 229 venues."

The full list of dates is:

Mar 23: ITA Concerto Per Adria Festuval

Sep 7: ITA Veruna 2Days Prog + 1 Festival

Oct 6: UK Potton Hanger Farm Arts

Oct 13: UK Bury The Net

Oct 20: UK London 229

Oct 25: UK Northampton The Black Prince

Get tickets.