Guns N' Roses fan claims band objected to 'Where's Izzy' sign

A fan claims Guns N’ Roses security ripped up her ‘Where’s Izzy’ sign at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium after the band asked for it to be removed.

Caroline Campos made the sign similar to one which can be seen in the Don’t Cry music video – and is also a reference to the band’s former guitarist Izzy Stradlin, who is not involved in the reunion tour.

She held it up as former GNR drummer Steven Adler joined the band on stage to play My Michelle and Out Ta Get Me.at the weekend. She claims Axl Rose saw the sign and started laughing – but the security team and stage crew later “swarmed” the area to find and destroy it.

Campos says: “When the original drummer Steven Adler came out to play his set, I held up my sign with cheers from most of the people in my section. Axl looked at my sign and started laughing and said, ‘That’s a good question!’ He seemed to appreciate the sign.

“I put the sign away during actual performances so I wouldn’t block the people behind me, only held it up between songs when the lights came on. But about 10 to 15 minutes later, while GNR were playing November Rain, our section got swarmed by security and stage crew with headsets on.”

She continues: “They went row by row asking ‘Who has the sign? Who has the Where’s Izzy sign?’ Eventually they made it to the row behind me and saw the sign tucked under my chair.

“A guy in jeans and a black shirt tapped my shoulder and said ‘Is that your sign? You need to give it to me.’ I said ‘Why? Who are you?’

“He showed a badge and said ‘I’m with the band and they’ve asked for the sign to be removed.’ I said, ‘We aren’t allowed to have signs? But I read that..’ and he cut me off and said ‘You can’t have that sign. Give it to me.’

“I gave it to him and he walked away folding and ripping it up. Axl Rose hasn’t changed a bit.”

Slash recently said of the reunion tour: “It’s still blowing our minds.” They continue to tour North America this month.

The band are among the bookies’ favourites to appear at next year’s Download and Glastonbury festivals in the UK.

Guns N’ Roses Not In This Lifetime Tour 2016

Jul 14: Philadelphia Lincoln Financial Field, PA

Jul 16: Toronto Rogers Centre, ON

Jul 19: Boston Foxborough Gillette Stadium, MA (with Lenny Kravitz)

Jul 20: Boston Foxborough Gillette Stadium, MA (with Lenny Kravitz)

Jul 23: New York MetLife Stadium, NY (with Lenny Kravitz)

Jul 24: New York MetLife Stadium, NY (with Lenny Kravitz)

Jul 27: Atlanta Georgia Dome, GA

Jul 29: Orlando Citrus Bowl, FL

Jul 31: New Orleans Mercedez Benz Superdome, LA

Aug 03: Arlington AT&T Stadium, TX

Aug 05: Houston NRG Park, TX

Aug 09: San Francisco AT&T Park, CA

Aug 12: Seattle CenturyLink Field, WA

Aug 15: Glendale University Of Phoenix Stadium, AZ

Aug 18: Los Angeles Dodger Stadium, CA

Aug 22: San Diego Qualcomm Stadium, CA

