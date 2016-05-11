Dillinger man’s Party Smasher Inc sign deal with Cooking Vinyl

Party Smasher Inc – the artistic collective founded by The Dillinger Escape Plan’s Ben Weinman – has signed a global publishing deal with Cooking Vinyl.

Weinman conceived the network in 2009 for musicians, photographers, illustrators and designers to share ideas and encourage innovation. He launched an online portal in 2014.

Weinman told Metal Hammer: “It’s a place to put up articles by my friends who are doing things differently and saying, ‘This is how we did it.’

“It’s not necessarily a do-it-yourself thing – it’s more like decide-it-yourself. One thing I really want to do is inspire people to do whatever they’re doing for the right reasons.”

The contract will see London-based independent label Cooking Vinyl launch three albums this year by The Dillinger Escape Plan, Weinman’s side project with Alice In Chains vocalist William DuVall and Mastodon guitarist Brent Hinds called Giraffe Tongue Orchestra, and Primitive Weapons.

Cooking Vinyl director Rob Collins says: “We share the vision that Party Smasher has. They bring the art, we bring muscle. I couldn’t be more excited about this partnership.”

Earlier this year, The Dillinger Escape Plan frontman Greg Puciato revealed their sixth album was sounding “less accessible” and “weirder” than previous material.

