Joe Perry collapse: Aerosmith guitarist ‘better than we feared’

Joe Perry on stage in New York before his collapse

Joe Perry is doing “better than feared” after collapsing during a Hollywood Vampires show on Sunday night (July 10), his Aerosmith bandmate Tom Hamilton has reported.

Perry was stretchered to hospital from the stage at Coney Island, New York City, after being seen to struggle during the concert, then staggering off before collapsing behind the scenes.

His health status has not been reported, although unconfirmed reports suggest the 65-year-old suffered a heart attack.

Hamilton tweeted last night: “Thankfully, Joe seems to be better than we all first feared. Here’s hoping he’s back on stage soon, doing what he loves to do.”

Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler said: “Feel the millions of prayers coming your way. We all love you. Sending white light and all that I got your way.”

Colleagues Brad Whitford and Joey Kramer also sent public well-wishes.

The Hollywood Vampires cancelled last night’s planned appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. Frontman Alice Cooper said the band’s tour would continue as scheduled tonight, adding: “Thanks for supporting Joe.”

