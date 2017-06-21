The Devil Wears Prada share Worldwide video

The Devil Wears Prada have released a new video for their track Worldwide.
The song originally featured on the US outfit’s sixth studio album Transit Blues, which launched in October last year.
Speaking about the video, vocalist Mike Hranica says: “The video was directed by Casey Pierce, his third for our band. We think very highly of Casey and how he can execute what him and I come up with for a treatment.
“The chorus feels very modern, which is one of the primary principles we wanted in the video. How far Casey has come along is most evident – it’s hard to believe that the world he created all came from his own hands.”
Speaking about Worldwide last year, Hranica exclusively told Metal Hammer: “This is by far our most upbeat ‘pop’ song. The last time we played Tokyo, me and our keyboardist Jon Gering were walking through Shibuya thoroughly drunk.
“Jon has a habit of making little joke songs so he started singing this chorus, we laughed and I said we’d record it some day. Fast forward a few years and we’ve actually made it into a song! There’s something nostalgic about it now – we’re a simple bunch.”
The Devil Wears Prada are currently on tour across Europe. Find a list of all of their 2017 tour dates below.
The Devil Wears Prada 2017 tour dates
Jun 21: Leipzig Felsenkeller, Germany
Jun 22: Poznan Pod Mingoa, Poland
Jun 23: Cologne Underground, Germany
Jun 24: Ysselsteyn Jera On Air, Netherlands
Jun 26: Sofia Club Mixtape 5, Bulgaria
Jun 27: Wien Chelsea, Austria
Jun 28: Sopron Volt Festival, Hungary
Jun 29: Bratislava Randal Club, Slovakia
Jun 30: Prague Mystic Skate Cup, Czech Republic
Jul 01: Munster Vainstream Rockfest, Germany
Jul 02: Wiesbaden Kulturzentrum, Germany
Jul 03: Munich Backstage, Germany
Jul 04: Stuttgart Juha West, Germany
Jul 06: Viveiro Resurrection Festival, Spain
Jul 14: South Burlington Higher Ground, VT
Jul 15: Quebec Festival d’ete de Quebec, QC
Jul 16: Portland Port City Music Hall, ME
Aug 03: Midland Rock The Desert, TX
Oct 06: Worcester The Palladium, MA
