Slash covers Elton John's Rocket Man as tribute to daredevil

Slash has covered Elton John’s Rocket Man in honour of a Hollywood stuntman who is attempting to jump across Idaho’s Snake River Canyon.

The Guns N’ Roses axeman got John’s permission to record the song with Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators. It was used as the theme music for the Kickstarter campaign, which has raised almost $40,000.

Professional stuntsman Eddie Braun, who has reportedly spent $1.5 million of his own money on the project, will launch himself over the Snake River in Idaho using a steam-powered rocket named Evel Spirt on September 17.

Stuntman Evel Knievel attempted the feat in 1974 – his parachute deployed as the rocket left the launch pad, and he was carried backwards by the wind before crashing into the bottom of the canyon.

Braun says: “I approached Slash, who I knew to be an Evel Knievel fan, and asked if he would be interested in being involved with my rocket project. He gave us the most awesome gift we could ever dream – a theme song.

“Slash got permission from Sir Elton John to re-record his 1972 hit song Rocket Man specifically for our project. Slash suggested we include the song with every reward so every single backer of our Kickstarter campaign gets it. So that’s what we’re doing.

“I’m so honoured to have been given the most epic theme song, by the most epic guitarist of all time.”

Braun says that it took him three years to complete the necessary paperwork and get through red-tape and permission from the federal government to make the jump.

He told Independent Record: “In 1974 Evel left one side of Snake River Canyon. I hope this time his spirit lands on the other side. How many people get to fulfill a dream of their hero?”

The jump will be streamed live by Kickstarter donors on September 17.

Slash is currently touring the US with Guns N’ Roses.

