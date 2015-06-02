The Dead Daisies post behind-the-scenes video for 'Mexico'

The Dead Daisies have posted a behind-the-scenes clip for their forthcoming video for ‘Mexico’ – a track taken from their brand new album, ‘Revolución’.

The video – which will be released shortly – was directed by Paul Boyd, whose CV includes work with INXS, Kylie Minogue and Sting.

Filming took place in and around the city, including Jumbo’s Clown Room – the notorious Hollywood dance bar which once employed Courtney Love in the early 1990s. Watch the clip below.

And to celebrate the release of Revolución, the band are offering a trip for two to Mexico. The prize includes a holiday valued at approximately £3,000 GBP/ $5,000 USD and includes seven nights for two at a deluxe all-inclusive resort, two round trip economy airfares and all transfers. To enter, click here.

The band – who are currently touring Europe as special guests to Kiss – play Download on June 14.