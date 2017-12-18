The Dead Daisies announce 2018 UK and European tour

The Dead Daisies have announced a European tour for next year.

The band will play throughout April and May in support of their as-yet-untitled fourth studio album – the follow-up to 2016’s Make Some Noise.

The band say in a statement: “We are so excited to announce the first part of our world tour for 2018. Having been in the studio for a few months it certainly feels great to rise up and get ready to do what we do best.

“We really cannot wait to burn it down with you guys and get the spirit of rock to set us free – and we can finally stop bitching about not having any new songs to play!”

In the UK, The Dead Daisies will be joined by special guests The Treatment and The Amorettes, while German outfit The New Roses will join them on dates on mainland Europe.

Tickets will go on sale from December 21 (Thursday).

Last month, it was announced that The Dead Daisies had recruited former Journey drummer Deen Castronovo. He took over behind the kit from Brian Tichy, who left to “pursue other projects.”

Find a full list of the band’s 2018 European dates below, along with a video message from frontman John Corabi.

Apr 08: Glasgow Garage, UK

Apr 09: Bilston Robin 2, UK

Apr 10: London Koko, UK

Apr 12: Manchester Academy 2, UK

Apr 13: Nottingham Rock City, UK

Apr 14: Bristol Academy, UK

Apr 16: Tilburg 013, Netherlands

Apr 17: Vosselaar Biebob, Belgium

Apr 18: Hamburg Markthalle, Germany

Apr 20: Gothenburg Sticky Fingers, Sweden

Apr 21: Oslo Parkteateret, Norway

Apr 22: Stockholm Klubben, Sweden

Apr 24: Copenhagen Pumpehuset, Denmark

Apr 25: Osnabruck Rosenhof, Germany

Apr 26: Munich Backstage Werk, Germany

Apr 27: Budapest Barba Negra Track, Hungary

Apr 29: Vienna Simm City, Austria

May 01: Wroclaw Thanks Jimi Festival, Poland

May 03: Berlin Kesselhaus, Germany

May 04: Wiesbaden Schlachthof, Germany

May 05: Cologne Live Music Hall, Germany

May 06: Paris Le Trabendo, France

May 08: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland

May 09: Milan Live Cub, Italy

May 11: Bilbao Santana 27, Spain

May 12: Madrid Mon, Spain

