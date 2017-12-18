Watch Corey Taylor’s acoustic take on Stone Sour’s Tired

Corey Taylor has released a video showcasing his acoustic take on Stone Sour track Tired.
The footage has been taken from his Live In London release, which is available to stream for free via the Slipknot frontman’s website.
Taylor says of the performance: “London is a city that holds a special place in my heart and I’m so happy this night was captured for you all to see. It was certainly a show I will always remember.”
The set was recorded at the city’s KOKO in 2016 and features material from Slipknot, Stone Sour, along with covers of artists including Johnny Cash, Kiss, R.E.M., The Cure and Creedence Clearwater Revival.
Stone Sour have just wrapped up their European tour in support of their latest album Hydrograd, which was released earlier this year.
They’ll return to the UK for a handful of dates in 2018.
Stone Sour 2018 UK tour dates
Jun 17: Manchester O2 Apollo
Jun 18: London Roundhouse
Jun 19: Nottingham Rock City
