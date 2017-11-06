The Dead Daisies bring in drummer Deen Castronovo

The Dead Daisies have confirmed that they’ve recruited former Journey drummer Deen Castronovo to replace Brian Tichy, who has left the band to “pursue other projects.”

The band say in a statement: “We are thrilled to announce that Deen Castronovo is joining The Dead Daisies. He is here in Nashville with us where we are beginning the recording of the new album.

“We’d like to thank Brian Tichy who has decided to pursue other projects next year. We wish him all the best in his future endeavours.

“We cannot wait for you guys to hear this new album we are working on! It will be a real bone-shaker!”

Castronovo was fired by Journey in 2015 following years of alcohol and drug abuse that led to him being sentenced to four years’ probation for assaulting his fiancee.

He’d been arrested after a 24-day methamphetamine binge – and later publicly accepted responsibility for his actions, saying: “Domestic violence is a choice.”

The Dead Daisies released their third studio album Make Some Noise in 2016 and followed that with Live And Louder earlier this year.

