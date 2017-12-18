Watch Foo Fighters get festive on Saturday Night Live

Foo Fighters appeared on Saturday Night Live over the weekend and got into the Christmas spirit with a festive live performance.

Rather than play a track from their latest album Concrete And Gold, the band played a medley, featuring their 1997 track Everlong, Darlene Love’s 1963 classic Christmas (Baby Please Come Home) and Vince Guaraldi’s Linus And Lucy.

The performance saw the band joined by three backing singers, while the Foos wore Christmas jumpers, scarves and Santa hats. There was even the inclusion of Christmas bells and falling snow.

Last month, it was announced that Foo Fighters had been nominated for two Grammy awards in the Best Rock Performance and Best Rock Song categories for their track Run.

The ceremony will be broadcast live on CBS from New York’s Madison Square Garden on Sunday, January 28.

The Foos will play a set at The Cosmopolitan, Las Vegas, on December 31 and have further live shows planned deep into 2018.

