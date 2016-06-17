The Dead Daisies launch Long Way To Go video

The Dead Daisies have released a video for their track Long Way To Go.

The song features on the band’s upcoming album Make Some Noise, which will launch on August 5 via SPV. They previously issued a teaser clip showcasing the follow-up to 2015’s Revolucion.

Guitarist David Lowy tells Revolver: “Long Way To Go is a very meaningful track to us as the music is an ode to my friend Doc Neeson from The Angels and the lyrics that John Corabi came up with are very poignant with what’s going on in the world today.”

The Dead Daisies parted ways with Richard Fortus and Dizzy Reed earlier this year after the pair joined Guns N’ Roses for their reunion shows.

The band called in Doug Aldrich, and the former Dio and Whitesnake guitarist plays on the record and is currently on the road with the group across Europe.

The Dead Daisies Make Some Noise tracklist

Long Way To Go We All Fall Down Song And A Prayer Mainline Make Some Noise Fortunate Son Last Time I Saw The Sun Mine All Mine How Does It Feel Freedom All The Same Join Together

Jul 16: Masters Of Rock Festival, Czech Republic

Jul 20: Dublin Academy Green Room

Jul 21: Belfast Limelight

Jul 22: Derby Derby Rock & Blues Custom Show

Jul 23: Kent Ramblin’ Man Fair

Jul 24: Ebbw Vale Steelhouse Festival

Jul 26: Wolverhamptom Slade Rooms

Jul 27: Bingley Arts Centre

Jul 29: Cologne Luxir, Germany

Jul 31: Munich Free & Easy Festival, Germany

Aug 01: Berlin BiNuu, Germany

Aug 02: Osnabruck Bastard Club, Germany

Aug 04: Wacken Open Air, Germany

Aug 05: Skogsrojet Festival, Sweden

Aug 06: Knislinge Helgeafestivalen, Sweden

Aug 08: Zurich Komplex, Switzerland

Aug 10: Green Bay Resch Center, WI (with Kiss)

Aug 12: Fort Wayne Allen County Memorial Coliseum, IN (with Kiss)

Aug 13: Grand Rapids Van Andel Arena, MI (with Kiss)

Aug 15: Saginaw Dow Event Center, MI (with Kiss)

Aug 17: Springfield Illinois State Fair, IL (with Kiss)

Aug 20: Rockford BMO Harris Bank Center, IL (with Kiss)

Aug 22: Dayton Nutter Center, OH (with Kiss)

Aug 24: Toledo Huntington Center, OH (with Kiss)

Aug 26: Youngstown Covelli Centre, OH (with Kiss)

Aug 27: Erie Erie Insurance Arena, PA (with Kiss)

Aug 29: Rochester Blue Cross Arena, NY (with Kiss)

Aug 30: State College Bryce Jordan Center, PA (with Kiss)

Sep 01: Allentown Great Allentown Fair, PA (with Kiss)

Sep 03: Worcester DCU Center, MA (with Kiss)

Sep 04: Portland Cross Insurance Arena, ME (with Kiss)

Sep 07: Bridgeport Webster Bank Arena, CT (with Kiss)

Sep 09: Richmond Richmond Coliseum, VA (with Kiss)

Sep 10: Huntington Big Sandy Arena, WV (with Kiss)

Oct 08: Saitama Loud Park 16, Japan

Oct 09: Saitama Loud Park 16, Japan