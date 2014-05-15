The Dagger debut album set to launch

Swedish metal outfit The Dagger have revealed details of their debut album.
The band, featuring ex members of Dismember, Grave and Sideburn, will release their 10-track, self-titled debut album on Monday, June 30.
Formerly known as Dagger, the band changed their name to The Dagger to avoid any name disputes with other acts.
Former Sideburn singer Jani Kataja is joined in the line-up by drummer Fred Estby, guitarist David Blomqvist and bass player Tobias Cristiansson – all formerly of Dismember. Estby also plays with Necronaut while Cristiansson is also in Grave.
The album tracklist is as follows.
01: Ahead Of You All
02: Call Of 9
03: Ballad Of An Old Man
04: Skygazer
05: Electric Dawn
06: 1978
07: Dogs Of Warning
08: Nocturnal Triumph
09: Inside The Monolithic Dome
10: Dark Cloud