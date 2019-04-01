Stevie Nicks, The Cure, Radiohead and the Zombies celebrate Rock Hall induction

At a star-studded ceremony at the Barclays Centre in Brooklyn on Friday night, Def Leppard, Stevie Nicks, The Cure, Radiohead, Roxy Music, the Zombies and Janet Jackson were inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame.

Def Leppard were enshrined by Queen’s Brian May, while the band launched into a range of classic tracks and led a star-studded jam at the end of the evening.

Roxy Music reunited to play a six-song set – a performance which saw Bryan Ferry team up with Phil Manzanera and Andy Mackay for the first time since 2011.

Stevie Nicks was entered into the Rock Hall with her Fleetwood Mac bandmates in 1998, but this year she was inducted as a solo artist.

She took to the stage to sing Stand Back with guitarist Waddy Wachtel and was then joined by Don Henley for Leather And Lace. Nicks then performed Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around with Harry Styles – who inducted Nicks beforehand – before bringing the four-song set to a close with Edge of Seventeen.

The Cure were inducted by Nine Inch Nails frontman Trent Reznor, with Robert Smith – fresh from his viral red carpet soundbite with a TV presenter – giving a short acceptance speech in which he reflected on the band’s 40 years.

The current lineup then performed a set featuring Shake Dog Shake, A Forest, Lovesong, Just Like Heaven and Boys Don’t Cry.

Radiohead were inducted by David Byrne, who said: “They’ve both changed our idea of what popular music can be and how it can be released and marketed to us.”

Drummer Phil Selway and guitarist Ed O’Brien were the only members of the band to attend the ceremony - and didn't perform as a result – but took to the stage to acknowledge the accolade.

Selway said: “I’m beyond proud of what the five of us have achieved together, and I know that Radiohead wouldn’t have become what it is without the five of us.”

The Zombies were inducted after a speech by Susanna Hoffs from The Bangles, with the band, who had waited for 30 years to be recognised by the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, playing Time of the Season, This Will Be Our Year, Tell Her No and She’s Not There.

Rod Argent and Colin Blunstone later joined the all-star jam which played Mott The Hoople’s All The Young Dudes, which also featured Ian Hunter.