The Csides Project release new video for Beneath The Sky

The Csides Project, the band formed by then-Magenta band members Martin Rosser and Allan Mason-Jones, have released a video for brand new song Beneath The Sky which you can watch below.

It's taken from the band's upcoming album Different Plain, which will be released through White Knight Records in November. At the same time, the band's previous album Purple Hearts is being made physically available, having only been released digitally.

The new album features brand new keyboard player Kevin Dawson and the lavish vocals of Sian and Lucy Elson.

"With each album we’ve been developing our sound," says guitarist Rosser. "With the addition of the two new female singers, we believe we’ve finally found that sound."

"The new album Different Plain is the second part of two album project with the story told across the two releases," adds Mason-Jones, referring to Purple Hearts. "We finished the first album before lockdown and could only do a digital release due to the logistics of getting the albums pressed and delivered. So it’s great to finally have both records on CD and for people to enjoy the full concept across the two albums."

Pre-order Purple Hearts and Different Plain.