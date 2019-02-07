The Claypool Lennon Delirium take a psychedelic trip in Blood And Rockets video

The Claypool Lennon Delirium have released an animated video for their track Blood And Rockets.
The song – Blood And Rockets - Movement I, Saga Of Jack Parsons - Movement II, Too The Moon to give it its full name – will feature on the duo of Les Claypool and Sean Lennon’s new album South Of Reality, which will launch on February 22 through ATO Records.
The Rich Ragsdale-created psychedelic video features grinning demons, smiling planets, shooting stars, talking stone heads, flying saucers, a giant demonic goat and an appearance from occultist Aleister Crowley.
A statement on the video reads: "Grab your goggles and a month's supply of Kool-Aid because The Claypool Lennon Delirium is about to take you for a ride on a rock'n'roll rocket ship, and frankly you may never come back!"
Speaking previously about his partnership with Claypool, Lennon told Rolling Stone: “We are great friends indeed, and I guess I’m not nervous in quite the same way as I was in the beginning, but I still make sure to do as much preparation as possible.
“Ideas always come quick for us, and I think that’s why we like working together. But playing with Les is like knowing you’re gonna be playing tennis with Rafael Nadal – it makes you wanna brush up on a few things before you get on the court.”
Find further details below.
The Claypool Lennon Delirium - South Of Reality
1. Little Fishes
2. Blood And Rockets - Movement I, Saga Of Jack Parsons - Movement II, Too The Moon.
3. South Of Reality
4. Boriska
5. Easily Charmed By Fools
6. Amethyst Realm
7. Toady Man's Hour
8. Cricket Chronicles Revisited - Part I, Ask Your Doctor - Part II, Psyde Effects
9. Like Fleas
