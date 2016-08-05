The Cadillac Three launch Abbey Road video for The South

The Cadillac Three have released a video featuring their performance of The South at London’s iconic Abbey Road Studios.

The track appears on second album Bury Me In My Boots, on sale today.

The trio previously launched an Abbey Road performance video of Graffiti, which followed an official video that was also filmed in London.

Drummer Neil Mason recently said of the follow-up to their 2012 self-titled debut: “It’s just real songs – I try to write about what nobody else is writing about at the time. I’m real proud of it.”

The Cadillac Three are currently touring North America, with UK and Europe dates to follow in November.

Aug 05: Boston Xfinity Theatre, MA

Aug 07: Portsmouth Redhook Ale Brewery, NH

Aug 12: Brownsville Willamette Country Music Festival, OR

Aug 13: Burley Cassia County Fair And Rodeo, ID

Aug 26: Darien Center Lake Performing Arts Center, NY

Aug 27: Burgettstown First Niagara Pavilion, PA

Aug 28: Saratoga Springs Saratoga Performing Arts Center, NY

Sep 01: Toronto Molson Canadian Amphitheatre, ON

Sep 03: Atlantic City Beach, NJ

Sep 09: Cuyahoga Falls Blossom Music Center, OH

Sep 10: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC

Sep 15: Des Moines Wells Fargo Arena, IA

Sep 16: Maryland Heights Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

Sep 17: Chicago Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, IL

Sep 23: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheatre, NM

Sep 29: Reno Events Center, NV

Sep 30: Sacramento Toyota Amphitheatre, CA

Oct 01: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA

Oct 07: Phoenix Ak-Chin pavilion, AZ

Oct 08: Irvine Meadows Amphitheatre, CA

Oct 09: San Diego Sleep Train Amphitheater, CA

Oct 13: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN

Oct 15: Kansas City Sprint Center, MO

Oct 22: Atlanta Lakewood Amphitheatre, GA

Nov 05: Manchester 02 Ritz, UK

Nov 06: London 02 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, UK

Nov 07: Cambridge Junction, UK

Nov 09: Glasgow 02 ABC, UK

Nov 10: Birmingham 02 Academy, UK

Nov 11: Bristol 02 Academy, UK

Nov 14: Dublin Whelan’s, Ireland

Nov 15: Berlin Frannz Club, Germany

Nov 16: Cologne MTC, Germany

Nov 17: Hamburg Nochtspeicher, Germany

Nov 18: Munich Backstage Hall, Germany

Nov 20: Amsterdam Melkweg Sugar Factory, Netherlands

Nov 22: Madrid Chango Club, Spain

Nov 25: Tallahassee Florida State University, FL

