Iron Maiden launch ‘Killers Eddie’ silver ring

Iron Maiden have teamed up with London jewellers The Great Frog to release the third of four official silver rings featuring the band’s mascot Eddie.

The collaboration previously resulted in jewellery showing Eddie’s Powerslave and Piece Of Mind guises, with the latest version based on Derek Riggs’ cover artwork from Maiden’s 1981 album Killers.

Designer and The Great Frog owner Reino Lehtonen-Riley tells TeamRock: “Killers is arguably one of the most recognised heavy metal album covers of all time. A truly sinister depiction of Eddie at his gruesome finest, brandishing a blood-soaked axe has always been my favourite of the maiden album covers.

“Eddie has a mischievous, maniacal grin which is quite disturbing. I really hope I have captured the essence and done it justice – quite a task as I think this is Derek Riggs’ finest work.

“It’s such an honour to continue our ongoing relationship with metal heavyweights Iron Maiden.”

Each ring is solid sterling silver, individually numbered and made sized to fit. They’re available at The Great Frog’s stores in London, Los Angeles and New York, and also through the jeweller’s website.

Iron Maiden wrapped up their The Book Of Souls world tour at Wacken Open Air last night.

You can purchase the ring from The Great Frog now.

The 'Killers Eddie' silver ring

The Totally Impossible Iron Maiden Quiz