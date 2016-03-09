The Cadillac Three release Graffiti video

The Cadillac Three have released a video for their track Graffiti.

The band previously released a steam of the song – their first material to be unveiled from the band’s as-yet-untitled second album, which is due out later this year.

The promo was shot in London and drummer Neil Mason said they decided to film in Brick Lane, South Bank and Shoreditch as they always get a good reception when visiting the UK.

He adds: “We have had such a warm welcome from our fans in the UK and with the Night Life Religion Tour, we thought it would be really cool to film the video in London with all of the unique street art everywhere.”

Graffiti is available to purchase via iTunes.

The US outfit are currently on tour in Australia and will head back to North America for an extensive run of dates later this month. They’ll return to the UK for a set at this year’s Ramblin’ Man Fair on July 24.

The Cadillac Three 2016 tour dates

Mar 11: Willowbank CMC Rocks QLD

Mar 12: Willowbank CMC Rocks QLD

Mar 18: Tampa The Round Up, FL

Mar 23: Vinton Texas Longhorn Club, LA

Mar 24: Mobile Midnight Rodeo, AL

Mar 25: Baton Rouge The Texas Club, LA

Mar 26: Birmingham Workplay Soundstage, AL

Apr 07: San Diego Moonshine Flats, CA

Apr 08: Florence Country Thunder, AZ

Apr 09: Flagstaff The Museum Club, AZ

Apr 15: Fort Worth Billy Bob’s Texas, TX

Apr 16: Tulsa Cain’s Ballroom, OK

Apr 21: Athens Georgia Theatre, GA

Apr 22: Rome Brewhouse Music And Grill, GA

Apr 23: Tifton The Gin, GA

May 06: Little Rock Rev Room, AR

May 08: Austin Lone Star Jam, TX

May 12: Tupelo Bancorp South Arena, MS

May 13: Orange Beach The Wharf Amphitheatre, AL

May 14: Madison Baptist Health Systems Campus, MS

May 19: Rapid City Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, SD

May 20: Bismarck Civic Center, ND

May 21: Grand Forks Ralph Engelstad Arena, ND

May 22: Sioux Falls Denny Sanford Premier Center, SD

May 28: Daytona Beach Country 500, FL

Jun 10: Hunter Taste Of Country Music Festival, NY

Jun 18: Indianapolis Klipsch Music Center, IN

Jun 23: Bangor Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion, ME

Jun 24: Gilford Bank Of NH Pavilion, NH

Jun 25: Gilford Bank Of NH Pavilion, NH

Jul 07: hartford Xfinity Theatre, CT

Jul 09: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ

Jul 14: Raleigh Walnut Creek Amphitheatre, NC

Jul 15: Virginia Beach Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre, VA

Jul 16: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA

Jul 17: Wantagh Nikon At Jones Beach Theater, NY

Jul 21: Eau Claire Country jam, WI

Jul 22: Twin Lakes Country Thunder USA, WI

Jul 24: Maidstone Ramblin’ Man Fair, UK

Jul 29: Salt Lake City USANA Amphitheatre, UT

Jul 30: Mountain Home Country Music Festival, ID

Aug 05: Boston Xfinity Theatre, MA

Aug 07: Portsmouth Redhook Ale Brewery, NH

Aug 12: Brownsville Willamette Country Music Festival, OR

Aug 26: Darien Center Lake Performing Arts Center, NY

Aug 27: Burgettstown First Niagara Pavilion, PA

Sep 01: Toronto Molson Canadian Amphitheatre, ON

Sep 09: Cuyahoga Falls Blossom Music Center, OH

Sep 10: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC

Sep 16: Maryland Heights Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

Sep 17: Chicago Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, IL

Sep 23: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheatre, NM

Sep 30: Sacramento Toyota Amphitheatre, CA

Oct 01: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA

Oct 07: Phoenix Ak-Chin pavilion, AZ

Oct 08: Irvine Meadows Amphitheatre, CA

Oct 15: Kansas City Sprint Center, MO

Oct 22: Atlanta Lakewood Amphitheatre, GA