The Blackheart Orchestra share new video for Astronaut

By Jerry Ewing
Manchester prog duo The Blackheart Orchestra will release their latest album Hotel Utopia in October

The Blackheart Orchestra
Manchester prog duo The Blackheart Orchestra have shared a brand new video for their song Astronaut, which you can watch below.

Astronaut is taken from the band's upcoming album Hotel Utopia, which will be released through Ceandar Records on October 7.

“Astronaut is three and a half minutes of science fiction fantasy about our childhood dreams and how we should fight against real life getting in the way," the band explain.

The band's 2019 akbum Mesmeranto was based on the concept of death, inspired by singer Chrissy Mostyn’s mother who was nearing the end of her life. Hotel Utopia takes a musical look at the afterlife. The Tide specifically deals with her mother’s passing and the impact the subsequent grief had on her body and spirit.

"Hotel Utopia is 13 songs about the afterlife," Mostyn explains. "It holds the listener’s hand along a musical journey that meditates on our fears and fantasies of ‘heaven’ stopping off en route at murder, suicide, the end of the world and reicarnation. Hotel Utopia is an audio movie for the listener’s mind, emotions and imagination."

The Blackheart Orchestra have previously released a video for The Tide and Under The Headlights.

