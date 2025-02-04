The Black Keys have announced their first US tour dates since cancelling last year's International Players Tour amid reports of poor ticket sales.

The No Rain No Flowers tour kicks off in Durant, OK on May 23 at the Choctaw Casino & Resort's Grand Theater, and wraps up on June 14 at the Stone Pony Summer Stage in Asbury Park, NJ.

Cancelling last year's North American schedule, the band released a statement that read, "We have decided to make some changes to the North American leg of the International Players Tour that will enable us to offer a similarly exciting, intimate experience for both fans and the band, and will be announcing a revised set of dates shortly."

True to their word, the Black Keys have swapped the arenas of the 2024 dates for theatres in 2025, with the band's Oklahoma show relocated from the 19,000-capacity BOK Centre in Tulsa to the 3000-seat Grand Theater.

"After the tour was cancelled, the consensus was, ‘Shit happens, and you just have to move through it,’” says drummer Patrick Carney, revealing that the pair have been working on new music. "We were already on a creative streak, and the best thing we could do, rather than sit at home, was just go back in the studio. Get back to work. So, that’s how the record started.”

"Writing and recording has always been therapy for us, from the very beginning. We communicate best that way,” adds frontman Dan Auerbach. "It has always been the thing that’s brought us together, so I’m not surprised at all that we ended up back there so quickly after the last album."

Tickets go on sale Feb. 7 at 10am local.

The Black Keys: No Rain No Flowers tour 2025

May 23: Durant Choctaw Casino & Resort Durant: Grand Theater, OK

May 25: Colorado Springs Ford Amphitheater, CO *

May 27: Morrison Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO *

May 29: Bonner Kettlehouse Amphitheater, MT *

May 30: Boise Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden, ID *

May 31: Bend Hayden Homes Amphitheater, OR *

Jun 01: Berkeley Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley, CA ^

Jun 03: Los Angeles The Greek Theatre, CA ^

Jun 07: Austin Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park, TX ^

Jun 08: Rogers Walmart AMP, AR ^

Jun 11: Wilmington Live Oak Bank Pavilion, NC ^

Jun 12: Raleigh Red Hat Amphitheater, NC ^

Jun 14: Asbury Park Stone Pony Summer Stage, NJ ^

* = with Hermanos Gutiérrez

^ = with The Heavy Heavy