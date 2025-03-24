The Black Keys release extremely groovy single Babygirl

By ( Classic Rock ) published

Babygirl comes from the upcoming Black Keys album No Rain, No Flowers

The Black Keys publicity photo
(Image credit: Larry Niehues)

The Black Keys have released the second single from their upcoming 13th studio album No Rain, No Flowers. The extremely funky new song, Babygirl, follows the release of The Night Before last month.

Babygirl was co-written by The Black Keys with Silver Seas frontman Daniel Tashian – who also worked on The Night Before – and songwriter and producer Scott Storch, who has previously worked with the likes of Dr Dre, Beyoncé, Megan Thee Stallion, Arianda Grande, Post Malone, Paris Hilton and 50 Cent.

“We’d been obsessing over Scott’s prolific output of material online and his overall body of work for years," say the band. "Getting together with him in the studio and watching him get his hands on our collection of vintage keyboards was awe-inspiring. He’s one of the greats.”

Last month, The Black Keys announced the No Rain No Flowers tour, which kicks off in Durant, OK on May 23 at the Choctaw Casino & Resort's Grand Theater. The tour arrives in Europe in late June, before returning to North America in August. Full dates below.

No release date for No Rain, No Flowers has been announced yet.

The Black Keys - Babygirl (Official Lyric Video) - YouTube The Black Keys - Babygirl (Official Lyric Video) - YouTube
Watch On

The Black Keys: No Rain No Flowers tour 2025

May 23: Durant Choctaw Casino & Resort Durant: Grand Theater, OK
May 25: Colorado Springs Ford Amphitheater, CO *
May 27: Morrison Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO *
May 29: Bonner Kettlehouse Amphitheater, MT *
May 30: Boise Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden, ID *
May 31: Bend Hayden Homes Amphitheater, OR *
Jun 01: Berkeley Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley, CA ^
Jun 03: Los Angeles The Greek Theatre, CA ^
Jun 07: Austin Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park, TX ^
Jun 08: Rogers Walmart AMP, AR ^
Jun 11: Wilmington Live Oak Bank Pavilion, NC ^
Jun 12: Raleigh Red Hat Amphitheater, NC ^
Jun 14: Asbury Park Stone Pony Summer Stage, NJ ^

Jun 26: Odense Tinderbox, Denmark
Jun 29: Esch-Sur-Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg
Jul 01: Berlin Zitadelle Spandau, Germany
Jul 02: Zurich The Hall, Switzerland
Jul 04: Marmande Garorock, France
Jul 05: Beauregard Festival France
Jul 06: La Nuit De L’Erdre, France
Jul 08: Leeds Millennium Square, UK
Jul 09: Manchester Castlefield Bowl, UK
Jul 11: London Alexandra Palace Park, UK
Jul 12: Cactus Festival, Belgium
Jul 13: Bospop Festival, Holland
Jul 15: AMA Music Festival, Italy
Jul 16: Rock In Roma, Italy
Jul 19: Benicàssim, Spain

Aug 09: Atlantic Cityn Borgata Hotel, NJ #
Aug 10: Bethlehem Musikfest - Wind Creek Steel Stage, PA #
Aug 13: Forest Hills Stadium, NY §
Aug 15: Gilford Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion, NH §
Aug 16: Boston MGM Music Hall at Fenway, MA §
Aug 19: Bridgeport Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater, CT §
Aug 21: Clarkston Pine Knob Music Theatre, MI §
Aug 22: Cuyahoga Falls Blossom Music Center, OH §
Aug 24: Indianapolis Everwise Amphitheater, IN §
Aug 28: Columbia Merriweather Post Pavilion, MD §
Aug 29: Bethel Bethel Woods Center For the Arts, NY §
Aug 30: Canandaigua Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts, NY §
Aug 31: Toronto Budweiser Stage, ON §
Sep 03: Chicago Huntington Bank Pavilion, IL §
Sep 05: Milwaukee BMO Harris Pavilion, WI ^
Sep 06: Minneapolis The Armory, MN ^
Sep 07: Kansas City Starlight Theatre, MO ^
Sep 11: Mexico City Pepsi Center, Mexico
Sep 20: Atlanta Shaky Knees Music Festival, GA

* = with Hermanos Gutiérrez
^ = with The Heavy Heavy
# = with The Velveteers
§ = with Gary Clarke Jr.

Tickets are on sale now.

Fraser Lewry
Fraser Lewry
Online Editor, Classic Rock

Online Editor at Louder/Classic Rock magazine since 2014. 39 years in music industry, online for 26. Also bylines for: Metal Hammer, Prog Magazine, The Word Magazine, The Guardian, The New Statesman, Saga, Music365. Former Head of Music at Xfm Radio, A&R at Fiction Records, early blogger, ex-roadie, published author. Once appeared in a Cure video dressed as a cowboy, and thinks any situation can be improved by the introduction of cats. Favourite Serbian trumpeter: Dejan Petrović.

More about classic rock
Kirk Hammett of Metallica performs at Ford Field on November 12, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan

"We were all basket cases! But we created this thing called Metallica that’s been our refuge." Kirk Hammett on 40 years in one of the biggest bands in the world
Opeth posing for a photograph in 2012

“I was so sick. I had tunnel vision and couldn’t walk. I was crawling to the toilet and I thought I was going to die”: The unbelievable rise of Opeth, the band who went from death metal no-hopers to prog royalty
Kirk Hammett of Metallica performs at Ford Field on November 12, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan

"We were all basket cases! But we created this thing called Metallica that’s been our refuge." Kirk Hammett on 40 years in one of the biggest bands in the world
See more latest
Most Popular
Kirk Hammett of Metallica performs at Ford Field on November 12, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan
"We were all basket cases! But we created this thing called Metallica that’s been our refuge." Kirk Hammett on 40 years in one of the biggest bands in the world
Gene Simmons performs at Alcatraz Metal Fest on August 11, 2024 in Kortrijk, Belgium.
Gene Simmons cancels 17 solo shows as Kiss announce unmasked reunion gig to mark fan club's 50th anniversary
Dave Mustaine of Megadeth performs during the Stone Free Festival at The O2 Arena on June 16, 2018 in London, England.
"Thank God that genre went away." Megadeth's Dave Mustaine has no love for nu metal
Frank Carter with SPOTS at the 100 Club
“It’s a pleasure and a privilege to be here with these legends tonight.” Frank Carter leads the Sex Pistols for 'secret' celebratory return to London's iconic 100 Club
Papa V Perpetua
"Friends of mine were saying, Give up on the dream, it's not happening." Tobias Forge recalls how forming Ghost helped him deal with a dawning realisation that his dream of becoming a successful musician wasn't ever going to become a reality
Bullet For My Valentine press pic 2005
"Lars Ulrich came barging in. He’s like, ‘Hey, I’m Lars!’ F*** yeah you are!" Bullet For My Valentine's Matt Tuck recalls meeting his heroes for the first time (and regrets falling out with Rob Zombie)
Fontaines D.C.
"It’s a moody, beautiful song." Watch Fontaines D.C. blend Nirvana and Bring Me The Horizon classics into one beautifully atmospheric, synth-led cover
Above: Sir Brian May with his Gibson Brian May SJ-200 12-String.
“I think it could happen... I could have the beginnings of a Queen song right there in front of me now": Brian May speaks about the possibility of new Queen music
Isaac Carpenter standing behind his drum kit
Guns N' Roses announce the arrival of their seventh drummer
Steven Wilson Space Rocks
Actual space scientists and Prog Magazine discuss prog, space and the new Steven Wilson album