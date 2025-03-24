The Black Keys release extremely groovy single Babygirl

The Black Keys have released the second single from their upcoming 13th studio album No Rain, No Flowers. The extremely funky new song, Babygirl, follows the release of The Night Before last month.

Babygirl was co-written by The Black Keys with Silver Seas frontman Daniel Tashian – who also worked on The Night Before – and songwriter and producer Scott Storch, who has previously worked with the likes of Dr Dre, Beyoncé, Megan Thee Stallion, Arianda Grande, Post Malone, Paris Hilton and 50 Cent.

“We’d been obsessing over Scott’s prolific output of material online and his overall body of work for years," say the band. "Getting together with him in the studio and watching him get his hands on our collection of vintage keyboards was awe-inspiring. He’s one of the greats.”

Last month, The Black Keys announced the No Rain No Flowers tour, which kicks off in Durant, OK on May 23 at the Choctaw Casino & Resort's Grand Theater. The tour arrives in Europe in late June, before returning to North America in August. Full dates below.

No release date for No Rain, No Flowers has been announced yet.

The Black Keys - Babygirl (Official Lyric Video) - YouTube Watch On

The Black Keys: No Rain No Flowers tour 2025

May 23: Durant Choctaw Casino & Resort Durant: Grand Theater, OK

May 25: Colorado Springs Ford Amphitheater, CO *

May 27: Morrison Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO *

May 29: Bonner Kettlehouse Amphitheater, MT *

May 30: Boise Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden, ID *

May 31: Bend Hayden Homes Amphitheater, OR *

Jun 01: Berkeley Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley, CA ^

Jun 03: Los Angeles The Greek Theatre, CA ^

Jun 07: Austin Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park, TX ^

Jun 08: Rogers Walmart AMP, AR ^

Jun 11: Wilmington Live Oak Bank Pavilion, NC ^

Jun 12: Raleigh Red Hat Amphitheater, NC ^

Jun 14: Asbury Park Stone Pony Summer Stage, NJ ^

Jun 26: Odense Tinderbox, Denmark

Jun 29: Esch-Sur-Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg

Jul 01: Berlin Zitadelle Spandau, Germany

Jul 02: Zurich The Hall, Switzerland

Jul 04: Marmande Garorock, France

Jul 05: Beauregard Festival France

Jul 06: La Nuit De L’Erdre, France

Jul 08: Leeds Millennium Square, UK

Jul 09: Manchester Castlefield Bowl, UK

Jul 11: London Alexandra Palace Park, UK

Jul 12: Cactus Festival, Belgium

Jul 13: Bospop Festival, Holland

Jul 15: AMA Music Festival, Italy

Jul 16: Rock In Roma, Italy

Jul 19: Benicàssim, Spain

Aug 09: Atlantic Cityn Borgata Hotel, NJ #

Aug 10: Bethlehem Musikfest - Wind Creek Steel Stage, PA #

Aug 13: Forest Hills Stadium, NY §

Aug 15: Gilford Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion, NH §

Aug 16: Boston MGM Music Hall at Fenway, MA §

Aug 19: Bridgeport Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater, CT §

Aug 21: Clarkston Pine Knob Music Theatre, MI §

Aug 22: Cuyahoga Falls Blossom Music Center, OH §

Aug 24: Indianapolis Everwise Amphitheater, IN §

Aug 28: Columbia Merriweather Post Pavilion, MD §

Aug 29: Bethel Bethel Woods Center For the Arts, NY §

Aug 30: Canandaigua Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts, NY §

Aug 31: Toronto Budweiser Stage, ON §

Sep 03: Chicago Huntington Bank Pavilion, IL §

Sep 05: Milwaukee BMO Harris Pavilion, WI ^

Sep 06: Minneapolis The Armory, MN ^

Sep 07: Kansas City Starlight Theatre, MO ^

Sep 11: Mexico City Pepsi Center, Mexico

Sep 20: Atlanta Shaky Knees Music Festival, GA

* = with Hermanos Gutiérrez

^ = with The Heavy Heavy

# = with The Velveteers

§ = with Gary Clarke Jr.

Tickets are on sale now.