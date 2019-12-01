The best deals on Sony WH-1000XM3 noise-cancelling headphones

If you're looking for a Cyber Monday headphones deal so you can commute in peace while enjoying to your favourite tunes, comfortable in the knowledge that nothing will disrupt your listening experience then the Sony WH1000XM3 noise-cancelling headphones are for you – and now you can enjoy these industry leading, top of the range headphones at a more budget-friendly price.

These bluetooth-enabled, wireless headphones can "beat out anything Bose has with both arms behind its back", according to TechRadar.

"That’s because, while Bose has done a tremendous job working out its noise cancelation algorithm over the years, Sony has spent that time perfecting audio playback while simultaneously creating an adaptability algorithm that doesn’t just create a single sterile sound barrier, but multiple kinds that can adapt to whatever situation you’re in."

As well as industry-leading noise-cancellation and Bluetooth and NFC pairing, these over the ear headphones come equipped with built-in Amazon Alexa, smart listening (allowing you to customise your noise cancelling experience), voice assistant, hi-res audio capability and 30 hours of play time.

