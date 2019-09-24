The Beatles' Here Comes The Sun receives new video trailer

A teaser for a new video for the Beatles’ Here Comes The Sun has been released ahead of the full reveal which will arrive on Thursday.

The track features on the upcoming 50th anniversary edition of Abbey Road, which will launch this coming Friday (September 27) through Apple Corps Ltd/Capitol/UMe.

A statement on the video reads: "The Here Comes The Sun music video welcomes the viewer into Abbey Road Studios’ Studio Two, where The Beatles famously recorded most of Abbey Road, to experience a unique and moving sunrise above the band’s instruments and gear.

“Working closely with Apple Corps Ltd., the video is directed by Trunk Animation’s director team Alasdair Brotherston and Jock Mooney and produced by Trunk’s Maria Manton.

“The video’s sun centrepiece was filmed as it was meticulously crafted on-set in Abbey Road’s Studio Two. The video features photos from the Apple Corps archive, and photos and footage shot by Linda McCartney supplied by Paul McCartney.”

The full video will premiere at 5.02pm GMT on Thursday.

The Abbey Road box set will feature all 17 tracks which have been newly mixed by producer Giles Martin and engineer Sam Okell in stereo, hi-res stereo, 5.1 surround and Dolby Atmos, with the package also set to feature 23 session recordings and demos – the majority of which are previously unreleased.

The package’s 40 tracks will be spread across three CDs, while a Blu-ray will contain the Dolby Atmos, 96kHz/24 bit high resolution stereo, and 96 kHz/24 bit DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1. A vinyl package will also be made available.

The box set will also include a 100-page hardback book which will feature a foreword by Paul McCartney and feature illustrations and previously unpublished photographs. There will be images of handwritten lyrics, a George Martin score, recording sheets, tape boxes and reproduced print adverts from the original release.

A studio outtake of Oh! Darling and three versions of Something were previously released from the package.

(Image credit: Apple Corps Ltd/Capitol/UMe)

The Beatles: Abbey Road Deluxe Box Set

CD1: 2019 Stereo Mix

1. Come Together

2. Something

3. Maxwell’s Silver Hammer

4. Oh! Darling

5. Octopus’s Garden

6. I Want You (She’s So Heavy)

7. Here Comes The Sun

8. Because

9. You Never Give Me Your Money

10. Sun King

11. Mean Mr Mustard

12. Polythene Pam

13. She Came In Through The Bathroom Window

14. Golden Slumbers

15. Carry That Weight

16. The End

17. Her Majesty

CD2: Sessions

1. I Want You (She’s So Heavy) (Trident Recording Session & Reduction Mix)

2. Goodbye (Home Demo)

3. Something (Studio Demo)

4. The Ballad Of John And Yoko (Take 7)

5. Old Brown Shoe (Take 2)

6. Oh! Darling (Take 4)

7. Octopus’s Garden (Take 9)

8. You Never Give Me Your Money (Take 36)

9. Her Majesty (Takes 1–3)

10. Golden Slumbers/Carry That Weight (Takes 1–3 / Medley)

11. Here Comes The Sun (Take 9)

12. Maxwell’s Silver Hammer (Take 12)

Advertisement

CD 3: Sessions

1. Come Together (Take 5)

2. The End (Take 3)

3. Come And Get It (Studio Demo)

4. Sun King (Take 20)

5. Mean Mr Mustard (Take 20)

6. Polythene Pam (Take 27)

7. She Came In Through The Bathroom Window (Take 27)

8. Because (Take 1 – Instrumental)

9. The Long One (Trial Edit & Mix – 30 July 1969)

(Medley: You Never Give Me Your Money, Sun King, Mean Mr Mustard, Her Majesty, Polythene Pam, She Came In Through The Bathroom Window, Golden Slumbers, Carry That Weight, The End)

10. Something (Take 39 – Instrumental – Strings Only)

11. Golden Slumbers/Carry That Weight (Take 17 – Instrumental – Strings & Brass Only)

Blu-ray: Abbey Road

Dolby Atmos

96kHz/24 bit DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1

96kHz/24 bit High Res Stereo (2019 Stereo Mix)