Listen to 2019 mix and a studio outtake of The Beatles’ Oh! Darling

Last month it was revealed that The Beatles’ iconic Abbey Road album would be re-issued as a deluxe box set in celebration of its 50th anniversary.

The package will arrive on September 27 through Apple Corps Ltd/Capitol/UMe – and today, a 2019 Giles Martin mix along with the Take 4 version from the studio have both been released – the latter featuring overdubbed Hammond organ from Billy Preston.

Oh! Darling was originally intended to be included on the proposed Get Back album, which became Let It Be, and has a 50s rock’n’roll vibe throughout.

It’s said that Paul McCartney perfected his vocals over several days, with the 26th take used as the base for the finished version’s vocal overdubs.

The box set’s 40 tracks will be spread across three CDs, while a Blu-ray will contain the Dolby Atmos, 96kHz/24 bit high resolution stereo, and 96 kHz/24 bit DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1. A vinyl package will also be made available.

The package will be presented in a 12 x 12, 100-page hardback book featuring McCartney’s forward, an introduction by Martin, chapters by Beatles historian Kevin Howlett, track-by-track details and session notes, along with an essay by journalist and author David Hepworth which will look at the influence the record has had since its launch.

The book will also feature illustrations and previously unpublished photographs, including many by Linda McCartney. There will be images of handwritten lyrics, a George Martin score, recording sheets, tape boxes and reproduced print adverts from the original release.

The 50th anniversary of Abbey Road is celebrated in the latest edition of Classic Rock magazine, which is on sale now.

(Image credit: Apple Corps Ltd/Capitol/UMe)

The Beatles: Abbey Road Deluxe Box Set

CD1: 2019 Stereo Mix

1. Come Together

2. Something

3. Maxwell’s Silver Hammer

4. Oh! Darling

5. Octopus’s Garden

6. I Want You (She’s So Heavy)

7. Here Comes The Sun

8. Because

9. You Never Give Me Your Money

10. Sun King

11. Mean Mr Mustard

12. Polythene Pam

13. She Came In Through The Bathroom Window

14. Golden Slumbers

15. Carry That Weight

16. The End

17. Her Majesty

CD2: Sessions

1. I Want You (She’s So Heavy) (Trident Recording Session & Reduction Mix)

2. Goodbye (Home Demo)

3. Something (Studio Demo)

4. The Ballad Of John And Yoko (Take 7)

5. Old Brown Shoe (Take 2)

6. Oh! Darling (Take 4)

7. Octopus’s Garden (Take 9)

8. You Never Give Me Your Money (Take 36)

9. Her Majesty (Takes 1–3)

10. Golden Slumbers/Carry That Weight (Takes 1–3 / Medley)

11. Here Comes The Sun (Take 9)

12. Maxwell’s Silver Hammer (Take 12)

CD 3: Sessions

1. Come Together (Take 5)

2. The End (Take 3)

3. Come And Get It (Studio Demo)

4. Sun King (Take 20)

5. Mean Mr Mustard (Take 20)

6. Polythene Pam (Take 27)

7. She Came In Through The Bathroom Window (Take 27)

8. Because (Take 1 – Instrumental)

9. The Long One (Trial Edit & Mix – 30 July 1969)

(Medley: You Never Give Me Your Money, Sun King, Mean Mr Mustard, Her Majesty, Polythene Pam, She Came In Through The Bathroom Window, Golden Slumbers, Carry That Weight, The End)

10. Something (Take 39 – Instrumental – Strings Only)

11. Golden Slumbers/Carry That Weight (Take 17 – Instrumental – Strings & Brass Only)

Blu-ray: Abbey Road

Dolby Atmos

96kHz/24 bit DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1

96kHz/24 bit High Res Stereo (2019 Stereo Mix)

The Beatles: Abbey Road Deluxe Reissue

This year marks the 50th anniversary of The Beatles classic 1969 album Abbey Road – and to mark the occasion, it's been remixed and remastered in this deluxe box set.View Deal