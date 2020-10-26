The Atomic Beau Project premiere spooky video for new single Cellar Door

Brisbane-based heavy prog rockers The Atomic Beau Project have released a new video for their brand new single Cellar Door. The band will release their new single on October 30 (All Hallows Eve) and strike a fittingly dark and supernatural tone on the new video which you can watch in full below.

"Cellar Door shows off our progression into prog/metal," explains singer Beau. "The song itself is an attempt to portray a horror-movie/supernatural version of 50 Shades Of Grey. In the clip, we show a woman in control & needs satisfaction from going out, taking victims, dragging them down into a dark place - the supernatural, and raising them from the dead to be her minions. She desires their life and control over their being. It is intended to be reflective of what men do in positions of power!"

The band’s sound has been compared to that of Devin Townsend, Poppy, and Skynd. Originally a solo studio project created by its founding member, The Atomic Beau Project officially expanded into a full band line-up in 2020.



The dark and ominous clip for Cellar Door was produced and directed by Andy James, with artistic direction by the band themselves. Previously The Atomic Beau Project released a vide for their single Time.