The Anchoress returns with new video for Show Your Face

The Anchoress has returned to action with a brand new video for her brand new single Show Your Face. It's taken from her upcoming second album The Art Of Losing, which will be released through Kscope on March 5. You can watch the video below.

"Show Your Face is probably a bit heavier and darker than people have come to expect from me but these are heavier topics than my debut album that demanded a different sonic palette," explains Catherine Anne Davies. "I needed to go back to the guitar. I grew up listening to Nine Inch Nails, Deftones, Nirvana and this is an angry song for angry times.

"The news was full of Weinstein and Trump at the time I wrote this. Amidst the #MeToo headlines, I was thinking a lot about toxic masculinity and how hard it is for women to call-out men in power. The title is also an allusion to Psalm 102 - the prayer of the afflicted - a text that is deeply woven throughout the whole album’s lyrical themes about how we make sense of trauma."

The dark, synth driven new single also features contributions from Manic Street Preachers mainman James Dean Bradfield, who also features across the new album.

"I was thrilled to get James Dean Bradfield (who had already contributed vocals to a duet on the album) to play some additional guitars on this song," she says. "The moment you hear it - you just know it’s him. Not many guitarists are lucky enough to have that signature sound. Guess this balances out me having to sing a duet and backing vocals on the last Manics album - ok, ok, it was a dream come true. Still pinching myself!"

The Anchoress has also announced she will perform live at the Queen Elizabeth Hall on July 10 next year. Tickets are available here.

Catherine recently announced a project with former Suede guitarist Bernard Butler and the pair released the Memory Of My Feelings album in September.