The Anchoress releases video of duet with James Dean Bradfield for The Exchange

The Anchoress has released a video of her brand new single The Exchange, a powerful duet with Manic Street Preacher James Dean Bradfield. The song is taken from her upcoming second album The Art Of Losing, which will be released through Kscope on March 12. You can watch the video below.

“I was so lucky that James agreed to lend his vocal to this track," says Catherine Anne Davies. "It was written as a duet that explores a toxic dynamic created by those that see people as puppets rather than as human beings. When I first pulled his vocal into the finished track I had one of those goosebump moments where you pinch yourself that one of your childhood idols is singing a song that I wrote. The power and emotion in his voice is what makes him one of my all-time favourite singers. He’s a very inquisitive and intelligent musician.

"The legend that is Sterling Campell (who played drums for David Bowie for decades) also very kindly agreed to guest on the track. He was a dream to work with and he nailed it straight away in a remote session from his studio in New York. We first met while I was touring in Australia and Sterling was also playing with the mighty B-52s. We struck up a friendship through Mario McNulty (also part of the Bowie cohort) and the rest is musical history…”

Written and produced by Davies, The Art Of Losing album ambitiously navigates the detritus of death and the process of trying to climb out of it and make something from it. In the aftermath of several years of huge personal loss, after the untimely death of her father from an aggressive brain tumour, undergoing treatment for cervical cancer, and navigating baby loss and multiple surgeries, the record follows Dylan Thomas’ instruction to “rage against the dying of the light”.

The Anchoress has also announced she will perform live at the Queen Elizabeth Hall on July 10 next year. Tickets are available here.

The Anchoress has previously released videos for Show Your Face and Unravel.

The Art Of Losing will be available as 2LP, CD & 3 CD limited edition hardback book.