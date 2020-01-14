The Allman Brothers announce massive 10LP 50th anniversary vinyl box set

A new box set by The Allman Brothers Band has been announced. Trouble No More: 50th Anniversary Collection will be released on February 28.

The 10LP, 61-song set will be available on limited edition orange and red splatter vinyl as well as black vintl, and was produced by Allman Brothers historians and aficionados Bill Levenson, John Lynskey and Kirk West. Full tracklist below.

Trouble No More: 50th Anniversary Collection comes in a wood veneer-wrapped slipcase with gold graphics, five gatefold jackets and a 56-page book. There's also a 5CD edition, which includes a 88-page booklet housed in a 12-panel softpack with a slipcase.

Each album is a thematic overview of the various stages of the band’s recording and performance history, from their earliest demos for Capricorn Records to the band's final performance at New York's Beacon Theatre in 2014.

Both the vinyl and CD editions of the album feature an 8900 word essay on the 50-year history of the band by John Lynskey, as well as unreleased band photos and newly shot photos of memorabilia from the Big House Museum in Macon, GA, the official museum of the Allman Brothers Band.

“The Allman Brothers Band was at their best up on a stage," writes Lynskey, "playing live music for an audience. The group played with unbridled energy, and without constraints.

"While their set list did not vary all that much from night to night in the early days, the band’s desire to explore, create and improvise guaranteed that each show would be a different listening experience… their marathon concerts became the stuff of legend."

Last week it was announced that the surviving members of the last Allman Brothers Band lineup would play special show in New York in March, billed as 'The Brothers'.

LP 1 The Capricorn Years 1969 – 1979 Part I

1. Trouble No More (Demo)* (Side A).

2. Don’t Want You No More (Side A).

3. It’ Not My Cross To Bear (Side A).

4. Dreams (Side A).

5. Whipping Post (Side B).

6. I’m Gonna Move To The Outskirts Of Town (Live at Ludlow Garage) (Side B).

7. Midnight Rider (Side B).

8. Revival (Side B).

LP 3 The Capricorn Years 1969 – 1979 Part II

1. Don’t Keep Me Wonderin’ (Side A).

2. Hoochie Coochie Man (Side A).

3. Please Call Home (Side A).

4. Statesboro Blues (Live at Fillmore East) (Side A).

5. Stormy Monday (Live at Fillmore East) (Side B).

6. In Memory Of Elizabeth Reed (Live at Fillmore East) (Side B).

LP 4 The Capricorn Years 1969 – 1979 Part II

1. One Way Out (Live at Fillmore East) (Side A).

2. You Don't Love Me / Soul Serenade (Live at A&R Studios) (Side A).

3. Hot ‘Lanta (Live at A&R Studios) (Side B).

4. Stand Back (Side B).

5. Melissa (Side B).

6. Blue Sky (Side B).

LP 5 The Capricorn Years 1969 – 1979 Part Iii / The Arista Years 1980 – 1981

1. Come And Go Blues (Live at Watkins Glen) (Side A).

2. Mountain Jam (Live at Watkins Glen)* (Side A).

3. Can’t Lose What You Never Had (Side A).

4. Win, Lose Or Draw (Side B).

5. High Falls (Side B).

LP 6 The Capricorn Years 1969 – 1979 Part III / The Arista Years 1980 – 1981

1. Crazy Love (Side A).

2. Can’t Take It With You (Side A).

3. Pegasus (Side A).

4. Just Ain’t Easy (Live at Merriweather Post Pavilion) (Side B).

5. Hell & High Water (Side B).

6. Angeline (Side B).

7. Leavin’ (Side B).

8. Never Knew How Much (I Needed You) (Side B).

LP 7 The Epic Years 1990 – 2000

1. Good Clean Fun (Side A).

2. Seven Turns (Side A).

3. Gamblers Roll (Side A).

4. End Of The Line (Side A).

5. Nobody Knows (Side B).

6. Low Down Dirty Mean (Live at the Beacon Theatre) (Side B).

LP 8 The Epic Years 1990 – 2000

1. Come On Into My Kitchen (Live at Radio & Records Convention) (Side A).

2. Sailin’ ‘Cross The Devil’s Sea (Side A).

3. Back Where It All Begins (Side A).

4. Soulshine (Side B).

5. No One To Run With (Side B).

6. I’m Not Crying (Live at the Beacon Theatre)* (Side B).

LP 9 The Peach Years 2000 – 2014

1. Loan Me A Dime (Live at the New World Music Theatre)* (Side A).

2. Desdemona (Live at the Beacon Theatre)* (Side A).

3. High Cost Of Low Living (Side B).

4. Old Before My Time (Side B).

LP 10 The Peach Years 2000 – 2014

1. Blue Sky (Live at the Beacon Theatre)* (Side A).

2. Little Martha (Live at the Beacon Theatre)* (Side A).

3. Black Hearted Woman (Live at the Beacon Theatre) (Side A).

4. The Sky Is Crying (Live at the Beacon Theatre) (Side B).

5. “Farewell” speeches (Live at the Beacon Theatre) (Side B).

6. Trouble No More (Live at the Beacon Theatre) (Side B)