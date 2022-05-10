The Algorithm streams Multithreading - "how Matrix 4 should've sounded!!"

French electronic prog musician The Algorithm, aka Rémi Gallego, has streamed a brand new song, Multithreading, which you can listen to below. At the same time Gallego has announced that he will release his latest album, Data Renaissance, through FiXT on June 3.

"Multithreading is the closest I can get to what The Matrix 4 should have sounded like if it was any good," he states. "It's a soundscape full of computer logic and data flow and is a bit more ethereal than what I'm used to producing. It was a good opportunity to try something more atmospheric and I loved the process!"

The Algorithm has previously streamed the singles Cryptographic Memory and Object Resurrection. You can see the artwork and tracklisting for Data Renaissance, The Algorithm's fifth album, below.

Pre-order Data Renaissance.

(Image credit: FiXT)

The Algorithm: Data Renaissance

1. Segmentation Fault

2. Interrupt Handler

3. Decompilation

4. Readonly

5. Cryptographic Memory

6. Object Resurrection

7. Multithreading

8. Oracle Machine

9. Data Renaissance

10. Inline Assembly

11. Protocols