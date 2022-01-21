The Algorithm streams sinister new single Object Resurrection

French electro prog musician The Algorithm, aka Rémi Gallego, has streamed his latest single, the sinister Object Resurrection, which you can listen to below.

"This is the voyage of the last bit of data that got kicked out of the corrupted system," says Gallego.

It's another in a series of one-off releases from the French Djent/synth progger that have followed in the wake of his third full-length album Brute Force, released back in 2016 by FiXT, a multi-genre, 100% independent artist-owned record and publishing company, founded in 2006 by artist/producer Klayton (Celldweller, Scandroid, Circle of Dust).

FiXT reissued Brute Force as a limited edition triple coloured vinyl reissue back in August.

The Algorithm have also streamed Cryptographic Memory.

Get Object Resurrection.