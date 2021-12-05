Trending

The Algorithm stream pulsating new single Cryptographic Memory

French synth progger The Algorithm's reissued third album Brute Force earlier this year


French electro prog musician The Algorithm, aka Rémi Gallego, has streamed his latest single Cryptographic Memory, which you can listen to below.

It's another in a series of one-off releases from the French Djent/synth progger that have followed in the wake of his third full-length album Brute Force, released back in 2016 by FIXIT, a multi-genre, 100% independent artist-owned record and publishing company, founded in 2006 by artist/producer Klayton  (Celldweller, Scandroid, Circle of Dust). 

"Writing an album with a consistent atmosphere sometimes means some ideas have to be left off or just cannot be exploited to their fullest," Gallego explains. "More than a collection of tracks that didn't make it on the album, these EPs are an extension, another perspective on the Brute Force story."

FIXIT reissued Brute Force as a limited edition triple coloured vinyl reissue back in August.

Get Cryptographic Memory.

