TesseracT singer Daniel Tompkins announces live stream show

TesseracT singer Daniel Tompkins has announced details on his first live stream show, ‘Ruins: Live Experience’ which will be broadcast on Saturday 26th November at 8pm GMT / 1pm PT / 4pm EST.

The show ill be based around Tompkins latest solo album Ruins, itself a rework of his debut album Castles alongside producer Paul Ortiz (Chimp Spanner) showcasing re-written music with more aggression and a truer, darker tone. The album featured guest artists and additional co-creators including Ortiz, Plini and Trivium frontman and guitarist Matt Heafy.

"In January this year I had the pleasure of playing my first ever live shows as a solo artist around the UK, performing my second solo record Ruins in full alongside my good friends Amos Williams (TesseracT), Paul Ortiz (Chimp Spanner), Mike Malyan (Monuments) and Pete Skipper (In Colour)," says Tompkins.

"The shows were very well received but as great as it was to be one of the first acts back on the circuit post pandemic, it was short lived and many people missed the events. There was also a social push from fans to bring the lineup to Europe and the US, which at the time wasn’t possible.

"I knew that fans would be disappointed to miss out on the shows so I decided to mark the occasion by filming a full album performance at Kinetic Group in Corby, UK with help from Richard Oakes (Dark Fable Media) and Tom Campbell (MIRRAD) co-producers of TesseracT’s PORTALS.

"I’m so grateful to the guys for helping me bring the Ruins: Live Experience to life on stage and on video, it turned out great and I’m so excited to see the fans at the show during the live stream, where we’ll be hosting an after show Q and A with the band.

"Paul and I are currently working on the next solo album, which expands even further into the prog metal realm, so this feels like a perfect time to close the chapter on Ruins and to have a wonderful memory to look back on."

Early bird tickets priced £12 are available now until November 2 before increasing to £15. The performance will then be available to review for seven days post show.

Get tickets.