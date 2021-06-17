TesseracT release trailer for upcoming Blu-ray and live album Portals

TesseracT have announced that they will release last year's high budget, cinematic live stream Portals as a live album and Blu-ray through Kscope Records on August 27. You can watch a trailer for Portals below.

“It is only with hindsight and some time to appreciate it that we realise what this show meant to us," says bassist Amos Williams. "Portals as a show was an experiment afforded to us in a time when anything was possible because nothing of our previous life was possible. The overwhelming acceptance of such an approach to our music, and the stories contained within it, has shown us a potential path forward for TesseracT.

"It was exciting to connect with our fan base in such a difficult time for everyone, and it was powerful to see how it allowed some respite and escapism. These things were the gifts that this show gave to us, a direction and a drive, as we use this show's example to forge a new path for TesseracT.”

Portals will be available on an array of formats including Blu-ray, triple vinyl LP soundtrack and as a limited edition deluxe four-disc book edition.

Pre-order Portals.

(Image credit: Kscope)

TesseracT: Portals

1. Of Matter

2. King

3. Concealing Fate Parts 1, 2 & 3

4. Tourniquet

5. Beneath My Skin / Mirror Image

6. Orbital

7. Juno

8. Cages

9. Dystopia

10. Phoenix

11. Nocturne

12. Eden

13. Of Energy

14. Seven Names