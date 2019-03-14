Tesseract’s Daniel Tompkins announces Castles - his debut solo album

Tesseract frontman Daniel Tompkins has announced he’ll release his debut solo album later this year.

The record is titled Castles and it’ll launch on May 31 via Kscope after the vocalist signed to the label as a solo artist.

Castles is said to be inspired by "the arc of relationships – tragic mistakes, misjudgements of character and victorious, passionate love.”

Tompkins adds: “Everyone has experiences that are relatable to one another in their romantic relationships. We make huge investments of trust and care and commitment into one another and sometimes they simply fail. In fact, most fail.

“That said, some survive, thrive and create incredible lifelong partnerships or at least important, long-lasting love. But sometimes, we make massive misjudgements of character and the true nature of someone is always revealed over time.

“Sometimes tragic mistakes, physical or mental abuse, compulsion or addiction are an issue and create irreparable harm to relationships and lives, no matter how in love two people may be. This is the area where the most tragic outcomes occur.”

Tompkins adds: “The album is somewhat cathartic lyrically but in other areas it explores amazing, victorious, passionate love. A lot of this story is told from the perspective of someone seeking that perfect partnership and the ultimate fulfilment of finding it.”

To mark the announcement, Tompkins has released a video for the lead track Saved, which features his Tesseract bandmate, guitarist Acle Kahney.

Check it out below.

Daniel Tompkins: Castles

1. Saved

2. Black The Sun

3. Castles

4. Kiss

5. Limitless

6. Cinders

7. Telegraph

8. Black The Sun (Head Rework)

9. Limitless (feat. Dmitry Stepanov)

10. Kiss (feat. Randy Slaugh)

11. Saved (feat. Acle Kahney)

12. Saved (feat. Paul Ortiz)

13. Saved (feat. Randy Slaugh)