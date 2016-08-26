Tesseract release summer tour documentary

Tesseract have released an online documentary showcasing their run of European summer festival appearances this year.

The 20-minute film follows the band as they play across mainland Europe and it also features their appearance at the UK’s Download festival in June.

Speaking about the experience, frontman Daniel Tompkins says: “I live quite close to the Download festival at Donington, and I’ve always gone and watched all my biggest inspirations on those stages.

“To be there, on the Encore Stage with 15,000 heads singing along and showing their appreciation, that was special.”

Tompkins split from the band in 2011 and was brought back into the fold in 2014, replacing Ashe O’Hara prior to work on the band’s third album Polaris, which launched last year.

And the vocalist reports he can see the band’s progression due to the fact they’re now playing to larger audiences.

He continues: “It’s the first time we’ve been on a big festival run. We’ve done quite well this year – we’ve had some good billings and played some big stages. The crowds have been incredible as well. I really do think that’s a good sign of the progression of the whole band.

“Everything seems to be growing – the fan base is getting bigger and more people are spreading the word. You can tell with the big audiences, great vibe and I couldn’t ask for anything more.”

Tesseract will release the tour version of Polaris on September 16. The package includes bonus disc Errai, with four new songs Survival, Cages, Tourniquet and Seven Names.

They’ll head out on tour next month and will support the Devin Townsend Project on their UK run in 2017.

The cover art for the Polaris tour edition

Tesseract Polaris/ Errai tracklist

Disc 1

Dystopia Hexes Survival Tourniquet Utopia Phoenix Messenger Cages Seven Names

DISC 2 – Errai EP

Survival (Re-imagined) Cages (Re-imagined) Tourniquet (Re-imagined) Seven Names (Re-imagined)

Sep 21: Silver Spring The Fillmore Silver Spring, MD

Sep 22: Philadelphia Electric Factory, PA

Sep 23: Virginia Beach Shaka’s Live, VA (headline)

Sep 24: Asheville The Orange Peel, NC

Sep 25: Atlanta The Tabernacle, GA

Sep 26: Orlando Plaza Live, FL

Sep 27: Tampa Ritz Ybor, FL

Sep 29: Austin Emo’s, TX

Sep 30: Houston House of Blues, TX

Oct 01: Dallas Gas Monkey Live, TX

Oct 02: Backstage Lubbock Depot District, TX (headline)

Oct 03: Albuquerque Sunshine Theatre, NM

Oct 04: Phoenix Marquee Theatre, AZ

Oct 06: Los Angeles The Wiltern, CA

Oct 07: San Francisco The Warfield, CA

Oct 09: Vancouver Vogue Theatre, BC

Oct 10: Portland Roseland Theater, OR

Oct 11: Seattle Showbox SoDo, WA

Oct 13: Salt Lake City The Complex, UT

Oct 14: Denver Gothic Theatre, CO

Oct 16: Minneapolis Myth Live, MN

Oct 17: Milwaukee Turner Ballroom, WI

Oct 18: Chicago Bottom Lounge, IL (headline)

Oct 19: Detroit The Fillmore Detroit, MI

Oct 20: Toronto Sound Academy, ON

Oct 21: Montreal Metropolis, QC

Oct 22: Worcester The Palladium, MA

Oct 23: New York Terminal 5, NY

Mar 12: Bristol Colston Hall (With Devin Townsend Project)

Mar 13: Manchester Academy (With Devin Townsend Project)

Mar 14: Glasgow Barrowlands (With Devin Townsend Project)

Mar 16: Birmingham O2 Institute (With Devin Townsend Project)

Mar 17: London Hammersmith Eventim Apollo (With Devin Townsend Project)

Mar 18: Nottingham Rock City (With Devin Townsend Project)

