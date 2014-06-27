Tesseract re-hire Tompkins as O'Hara departs

Tesseract have parted ways with frontman Ashe O'Hara – bringing back former singer Daniel Tompkins as his replacement.

The prog outfit split with Tompkins in 2011 and he joined Skyharbor. O’Hara hooked up with Tesseract the following year.

O’Hara – who was the band’s fifth vocalist – appeared on their second album Altered State.

In a statement, Tesseract say: “We have amicably parted ways with Ashe as we have found ourselves in different places creatively. Ashe is a fantastic talent and will continue to be successful in his career and we wish him the absolute best.

“Moving forward for Tesseract – Daniel Tompkins will be rejoining us as a full time member of the band, starting from our main stage performance at Sonisphere. We are also looking forward to starting writing and recording album three with Daniel, which will begin later this year.”