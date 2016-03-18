Tesseract: We started out with screaming vocals to get ahead

Tesseract’s bassist Amos Williams says the band felt they had to use guttural vocals in their earlier music to get ahead.

He admits that the band initially felt they “had to do certain things to fit in,” but says their widespread appeal then allowed them to break into the prog market.

Williams told FreqsTV’s Into The Machine: “I feel that a lot of genres have expectations. When we started, I feel like we felt we had to do certain things to fit in.

“I definitely remember conversations about not being happy with the screamed guttural vocals, but saying to each other, ‘We have to do this’. That was probably the first indication of where the band was going.

“Even on the first album, we could tell we were going to move away as quick as possible.”

He continues: “As a young band, it allowed us to be a part of something that acted as a springboard. It immediately propelled us into an international market. It was a good thing to do that.

“If we had forged our own path at that point I don’t feel we would have got the international acclaim that we did immediately.”

Tesseract released Polaris last year – their first album since the return of vocalist Dan Tompkins, who’d been replaced by Ashe O’Hara for 2013’s Altered State. They’ll appear at Download Festival on June 10.

